The incident happened at about 10.30pm on 29 July when traffic cops attended a car meet where drivers were “drifting” around a roundabout on Portfield Road. “Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle,” a police statement said.

A 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy was reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

People wanted after car meet at Portfield Road, Portsmouth, on July 29. Pic Hants police

Now police are releasing images of several people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police Constable Ian Skingsley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Incidents like these put motorists and bystanders at risk of serious injuries or worse. It is also a nuisance to nearby residents who have to listen to squealing tyres and noisy exhausts.