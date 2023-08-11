News you can trust since 1877
Police release 10 images of people after “nuisance” Portsmouth car meet sees officers blocked in road

Police have released 10 images of people they want to speak to after a “nuisance” car meet saw officers blocked by gatherers in a Portsmouth road.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on 29 July when traffic cops attended a car meet where drivers were “drifting” around a roundabout on Portfield Road. “Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle,” a police statement said.

A 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy was reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

People wanted after car meet at Portfield Road, Portsmouth, on July 29. Pic Hants policePeople wanted after car meet at Portfield Road, Portsmouth, on July 29. Pic Hants police
Now police are releasing images of several people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police Constable Ian Skingsley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Incidents like these put motorists and bystanders at risk of serious injuries or worse. It is also a nuisance to nearby residents who have to listen to squealing tyres and noisy exhausts.

"If anyone has any information relating to this car meet and the people who ran into the road when police arrived, please call 101 quoting reference 44230305975."