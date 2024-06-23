Police release appeal for missing woman with links to Fareham, Portsmouth, and Portchester
Leanne Gelder, 44, was last spotted around 8.20am this morning (June 23) in Cosham, wearing a black hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms. She has links to Fareham, Portsmouth and Portchester.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Leanne Gelder? Leanne is described as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms.
“You may have seen we shared an appeal for her on Friday afternoon as well. On that occasion she made her way to Hill Head. We are currently making enquiries to try and locate her and we are turning to you for assistance, as we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
“While she may travel to Hill Head again, we have conducted searches in this area. She could also have remained in the Cosham and Portsmouth area, and she also has links to Portchester.
“If you have seen Leanne or have any information on her whereabouts, then please get in touch. You can call 999, quoting the reference 659 of today's date (June 23).”