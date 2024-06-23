Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who has disappeared for the second time this week.

Leanne Gelder, 44, was last seen in Cosham this morning. Police also requested help in finding her on Friday, June 21 where they found her in Hill Head. | Hampshire Police

Leanne Gelder, 44, was last spotted around 8.20am this morning (June 23) in Cosham, wearing a black hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms. She has links to Fareham, Portsmouth and Portchester.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Leanne Gelder? Leanne is described as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and with her hair tied up in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms.

“You may have seen we shared an appeal for her on Friday afternoon as well. On that occasion she made her way to Hill Head. We are currently making enquiries to try and locate her and we are turning to you for assistance, as we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“While she may travel to Hill Head again, we have conducted searches in this area. She could also have remained in the Cosham and Portsmouth area, and she also has links to Portchester.