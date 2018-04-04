Police release CCTV after five men rob store

Have your say

FIVE men with their faces covered raided a Co-op.

Two women working in the store on Tangier Road, Baffins, were left shaken.

Police have released CCTV images, left, of men they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Shortly after 10.10pm on Thursday, March 29, the five men entered the store.

Three of them forced their way behind the counter and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and alcohol before leaving.

The two workers, aged 22 and 28, were not hurt.

The first man was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans and white trainers. He also wore black and grey motorcycle gloves and a black baseball cap with a green peak.

The second man was white and wore a black parka-syle coat with fur trim around the hood and black trainers.

The third man was white, wearing an inside-out dark jumper with a large, square multi-coloured label at the base of the neck and white piping. He also wore a black baseball cap, a black hood and red trainers.

The fourth man was also white, wore a khaki-coloured padded jacket with a Vans logo on the shoulder and black trousers. He was carrying a light-coloured Primark carrier bag.

The fifth man was bald and wearing a grey hoodie and grey scarf.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Carla-Marie Moore at Fratton police station on 101, quoting 44180117251.