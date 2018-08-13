Police release CCTV image after jewellery and cash stolen from Portsmouth house

A HANDBAG containing jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Portsmouth.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers were called to London Road between 11am and 12.45pm on July 7 following the incident and have today released the CCTV photograph.

Entry was gained through the front door and several items were stolen including a black Fossil handbag containing bank cards, £200 in cash and some jewellery.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘Do you know who he is? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglary?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180252323.