Police release CCTV image of suspected thief who ransacked car in Portsmouth

POLICE hunting for a thief responsible for ransacking a parked car have released a CCTV image of the suspect.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 11:50 am

The break-in took place between Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, in Greetham Street, Southsea.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 10pm on the 10th and 12.30am on the 11th, a vehicle was broken into while parked on Greetham Street and cash was taken.

Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect after a vehicle in Southsea was ransacked last month.

‘We appreciate the image isn’t of the clearest quality, but it’s the best we have available at this time.’

Those who recognise the man in the image, or who have information about the break-in, are urged to call 101 quoting 44210365124 or visit Hampshire Constabulary’s website.

