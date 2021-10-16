Police release CCTV image of suspected thief who ransacked car in Portsmouth
POLICE hunting for a thief responsible for ransacking a parked car have released a CCTV image of the suspect.
The break-in took place between Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, in Greetham Street, Southsea.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 10pm on the 10th and 12.30am on the 11th, a vehicle was broken into while parked on Greetham Street and cash was taken.
‘We appreciate the image isn’t of the clearest quality, but it’s the best we have available at this time.’
Those who recognise the man in the image, or who have information about the break-in, are urged to call 101 quoting 44210365124 or visit Hampshire Constabulary’s website.