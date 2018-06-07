Police release CCTV images after burglary

Have your say

BURGLARS have broken into a property in Southsea – taking a wallet, ID cards, keys and jewellery.

Police have released pictures of two men and one woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident in Boulton Road on Friday.

Officers said thieves broke in between 1.35am and 8.45am.

The victim woke to discover items had been taken from rooms on the ground floor.

Police are now investigating and have released a trio of CCTV images.

PC Sam Winmill said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images to come forward and speak to us

‘I would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180203401.