Thieves broke into an address on Church Road, Buckland, between 8pm on Thursday July 8 and 5.30pm on Monday July 12, before stealing the car keys and driving off.

Three days later officers found the stolen car parked in a car park on Westover Road, Baffins.

Police want to speak to those in the CCTV images following a burglary. Pic Hants police

But after spotting the police, the occupants got out of the car and ran off.

An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was questioned by officers and released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Police are now appealing for information to find those pictured in the CCTV images.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference 44210275119 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

