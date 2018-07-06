Police release CCTV in connection with Southsea fraud

OFFICERS want to speak to a man in relation to a fraud investigation in Southsea.

Police have released a CCTV image after it was reported that on the afternoon of Wednesday July 4 a man purporting to be the owner of a local convenience store entered a salon on Winter Road, Southsea, offering to sell alcohol at a discounted rate.

A police spokesperson said: ‘The victims agreed to purchase £500 worth of stock and handed money to the man, but he left without returning with the goods.

‘Officers would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have information to assist our investigation.

‘We would advise members of the public to avoid handing over cash to people in circumstances such as these, unless you are able to confirm that the offer is genuine.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180207647, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.