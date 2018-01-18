Police release e-fit and renewed witness appeal following Gosport burglary

POLICE have released an e-fit following a distraction burglary in Gosport.

Officers are renewing their appeal for witnesses after an elderly woman was the victim of the burglary.

At around 4.30pm on January 6 a man attended the victim’s home on The Thicket and asked if he could turn on her taps, to lower the pressure on the water.

He went into the kitchen with the victim and turned the taps on. After a time inside the property, he left.

At 6pm the woman, who is in her nineties, realised her safe, which contained cash, a gold rope necklace, her husband’s wedding ring, a diamond engagement ring, a gate bracelet and her passport, was missing.

The man was white, about 40-years-old, slim, between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 4ins and wearing a dark-coloured hat, jacket and trousers.

The victim told officers two other men were seen near the address around the same time.

Further enquiries led to a witness providing a description of one of these two men. An e-fit image of the man she described has been released by police (left).

He was in his 50s, had a dark complexion, was slim and 5ft 2ins. He had short brown hair, facial hair and was wearing an orange reflective jacket and dark trousers.

DC Andrew Sims said: ‘Do you recognise any of the men described? I’d like to hear from three men who were seen in a white transit van, as they may hold vital information.’

Call 101, quoting 44180007426.