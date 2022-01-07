As reported, police were called after a 16-year-old boy was robbed on the the stairs leading from the station to Market Parade at 4.25pm on Sunday.

The victim was approached by two boys who assaulted him and then threatened him with a knife, before taking his Apple Airpod headphones and a set of keys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to these teenagers after a knifepoint robbery near Havant railway station. Pic Hants police

The two boys then followed the victim onto Prince George Street and threatened him again.

The teenager received minor injuries to his eye and forehead.

Now police have released images of the two suspects as they step up their hunt.

The teenagers are both described as approximately 5ft 7in in height, white, of slim build and both wearing a dark tracksuit top and bottoms. One is described as having short brown hair and the other short blonde hair.

Police want to speak to these two suspects after a knifepoint attack near Havant Railway station. Pic Hants police

SEE ALSO: Man found dead named

‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the people in the images or anyone who was in the area at the time,’ a police spokesman said.

‘Did you see or hear what happened? Did you see the two teenagers in the area or do you know who was involved?

‘Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220001924.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron