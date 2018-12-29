Police release man arrested after theft from Portsmouth ambulance on Christmas Day

A 41-YEAR-OLD man from Portsmouth arrested after the theft of a medical bag on Christmas Day has been released under investigation.

The kit was stolen directly from an ambulance as paramedics treated a patient in All Saints Road just after 5.45pm on December 25.

A bag similar to that which was stolen. Picture: South Central Ambulance Service

Branded ‘idiotic’ by a host of city leaders, the actions of the thief responsible for the crime meant crews were unable to use their ambulance while a replacement pack was found.

In a statement on Facebook, South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘Any theft of essential equipment takes our vehicle and staff off the road and potentially puts lives at risk.

‘The bag is carried on every frontline ambulance vehicle and is used at every incident that we attend.

‘It contains lifesaving equipment that is essential for our day-to-day operations.

‘Due to this theft, the vehicle was temporarily unavailable until replacement equipment was sourced. Fortunately the patient and the crew were not harmed.’