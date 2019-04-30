Police release man arrested after woman hit by car on Southsea seafront under investigation 

Have your say

A MAN who was arrested after a pedestrian suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries, has been released under investigation.

The 23-year-old from Portsmouth was detained after a woman, who is in her 60s, was hit by a car in South Parade yesterday.

Emergency services at the scene of the RTC in South Parade earlier today. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

Police say that he has been released while investigations continue.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have said that they were called to reports of a woman being ‘pinned’ to a wall after being hit by a car in South Parade near the junction with Florence Road at 11.18am yesterday.

READ MORE: Man arrested as woman suffers 'life-changing’ injuries after being hit by car on Southsea seafront

An air ambulance landed and the woman was airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.

The woman was airlifted to hospital. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘It was reported that the pedestrian was pinned by the car against a wall as a result of the collision.

‘We sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.

‘The pedestrian was a 60-year-old female who had unfortunately sustained serious and life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

READ MORE: Man dies after being hit by two vehicles in Hampshire town

A woman has been rushed to hospital with 'life -changing' injuries. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

‘After initial treatment and stabilisation at the scene, she was then flown to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.’

The spokesman added: ‘The patient's husband was also taken to hospital, going by road to UHS after suffering a suspected medical emergency at the scene.

‘The car driver was assessed by staff at the scene and discharged into the care of Hampshire Constabulary.’

Pictures show the air ambulance landing in Southsea earlier.