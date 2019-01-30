 Police release mugshot of homeless teenager jailed for Fareham murder

This is the teenage murderer who has been jailed for 17 years after killing a vulnerable man in his own flat.

Luke Pearce, 17, was today jailed for 17 years after admitting the murder of Michael Deary in Fareham in August.

The court was told he stabbed Mr Deary several times and that the body was not discovered for several days.

READ MORE: Teenager jailed for 17 years for murder

Judge Justice Goose added: ‘It was a murder for gain. You stole £300 from him and took money from his bank account.

‘It was a sustained attack and he would have suffered considerably before he died.’

Police say they hope that today’s sentence will help the family come to terms with their loss.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Ellie Hurd said: ‘I hope today’s sentencing provides some closure for Michael’s family at the end of this thorough investigation. The defendant’s admission removed the need for a trial. However this is still a difficult time for his family and friends who would like their privacy to be observed.

‘At about 4.30pm on Monday, August 20 police officers arrived at Michael’s flat after we received a concern for welfare call. The front door was locked, but officers observed that the flat was in disarray through the window. After entering the flat Michael’s body was discovered, he had been stabbed five times in an unprovoked and sustained attack.

‘I’d like to thank the whole investigation team, which identified and located Pearce, who was known to Michael and who had stayed the night in the flat. Detailed and exhaustive forensic examination of the flat alongside recovery and analysis of data from a range of sources including digital media helped us to secure a charge.

‘I’d also like to thank the local community in Fareham who assisted our appeals for information and the local residents who spoke to officers, which helped us to build a comprehensive picture of the people who had been seen around Omaha Close in the days before Michael’s death.

‘Today’s court hearing brings to a close this very sad investigation, but I’m pleased that the sentence given reflects the seriousness of this violent crime, and that the community in Fareham can be re-assured that the person responsible has been brought to justice.’