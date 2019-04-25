Police release new images of jewellery stolen in raids across Fareham and Gosport 

DETECTIVES investigating a crime spree are hoping to reunite these items of jewellery with their owners.

The valuables are believed to have all been stolen during a series of 11 break-ins across Fareham and Gosport, between February and November.

Images of the jewellery police believed have been stolen during raids in Fareham and Gosport

Items seized by police include a number of watches, earrings, necklaces, rings

Detective Sergeant Deborah Mason said: ‘Do you recognise any of these items of jewellery? You may not realise that they’ve been stolen, but if you haven’t been able to find them in recent months, we’re keen to hear from you.

‘Please have a careful look and give us a call on 101 if you can help us to reunite these items with their owners if they have been stolen.’

Police are still investigating the spate of burglaries.

So far a 29 year-old woman from Locks Heath has been arrested on suspicion of burglary as part of the investigation, police said. She remains in custody at this time.

Meanwhile, a 35 year-old man from Gosport has also been arrested on suspicion of offences including burglary. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.