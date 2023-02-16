Police release picture of e-scooter rider after teenage girl sexually assaulted and abused in Portsmouth city centre road
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was brazenly sexually assaulted and abused in a city centre street after the male rode up to her on an e-scooter.
A 19-year-old girl was assaulted on Thursday February 9 at around 6.15pm after she was approached in Isambard Brunel Road. ‘The man verbally abused the victim and inappropriately touched her over her clothing,’ a police statement said.
It continued: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been following a number of lines of enquiry to identify the man involved. We now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.’
The man is described as mixed race, aged between 20 and 24-years-old who is approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a skinny, athletic build and dark eyebrows. He was clean shaven and wearing a black hoodie, black puffer coat, black beanie hat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
The statement added: ‘Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information that may assist our enquiries should call 101 quoting reference 44230055776.’
Or submit online at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
