Police release pictures of missing Portsmouth man Dean Cassell from day he disappeared

Police looking for a Portsmouth man who has been missing for more than a fortnight have released CCTV pictures from the day he disappeared.

Dean Cassell was last seen in person at about 3.30pm on Thursday, September 26 in Widley Court Drive in Cosham.

Dean Cassell, at Nutbourne railway station and the NatWest cash machine in Havant

The 51-year-old was reported missing three days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe to be Mr Cassell, from the Thursday evening.

A spokesman said: ‘They show him withdrawing money from the NatWest ATM in Havant, and later, on the platform of Nutbourne railway station in West Sussex.

‘We would like people to take a good look at the images. Does it remind of someone you saw at around that time? Perhaps you have seen someone matching this man’s description and clothing more recently?’

Police also want to hear from motorists who drove on the A259 between Havant and Chichester between 6pm and 8pm on the Thursday to check dashcam footage.

And officers would also like motorists to check their footage if they drove on the same road between Chichester Bypass and Bognor Regis, between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, October 4, after an unconfirmed sighting of Mr Cassell.

He is white, 5ft 9in, very slim, bald, and normally has no facial hair, but is likely to have not shaved recently

He was last seen wearing a dark puffer-style jacket, pale blue jeans, dark trainers and a black backpack with thick straps.

He is known to visit Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham, Chichester and Brighton, so police are asking people with connections to these areas to spread this appeal.

If you have seen Mr Cassell, call Hampshire police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190347803.

Dial 999 in the event of any emergency.