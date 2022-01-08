Police release updated images after Havant knifepoint robbery leaves boy with facial injuries
POLICE have released images of teenage suspects after a boy was robbed at knifepoint near Havant train station on Sunday.
As reported, police were called after a 16-year-old boy was robbed on the the stairs leading from the station to Market Parade at 4.25pm on Sunday.
The victim was approached by two boys who assaulted him and then threatened him with a knife, before taking his Apple Airpod headphones and a set of keys.
The two boys then followed the victim onto Prince George Street and threatened him again.
The teenager received minor injuries to his eye and forehead.
Now police have released images of the two suspects as they step up their hunt.
The teenagers are both described as approximately 5ft 7in in height, white, of slim build and both wearing a dark tracksuit top and bottoms. One is described as having short brown hair and the other short blonde hair.
‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the people in the images or anyone who was in the area at the time,’ a police spokesman said.
‘Did you see or hear what happened? Did you see the two teenagers in the area or do you know who was involved?
‘Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220001924.’