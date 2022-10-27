Hampshire Police Federation said the government is unwilling to acknowledge the current crisis in policing, as the service faces the prospect of more funding cuts and austerity measures.

Fears are rife experienced officers could be forced out of the job because they do not earn enough to pay the bills.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

Chair Zoë Wakefield was responding to comments by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt who said all government departments would have to find ‘more efficiencies than they had planned’.

But Zoë said that more cuts to policing would have a ‘devastating effect’ on the public.

She said: ‘The government clearly does not understand or is unwilling to acknowledge the current crisis in not just policing but also the health service.

‘Investment, not cuts are required to build these services back up to where they should be, providing that invaluable service to the public. I fear that further cuts will have a devastating impact on the public.

‘Police officers are working hard to keep on top of the demand but they are struggling. So many are becoming unwell due to the pressures and strains.’

Zoë said some officers have so little money they can’t afford to bring in food for their meal breaks – instead relying on the kindness of colleagues who share their own meals.