Police renew appeal to catch hit and run driver who knocked boy, 13, off bike in Portsmouth

POLICE have renewed their appeal for a hit and run driver who struck a 13-year-old cyclist.

By Steve Deeks
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:54 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:54 pm

The boy was cycling southbound on Copnor Road on Sunday September 25 when he was hit.

An unknown vehicle collided with him near the junction with New Road between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

Police appeal

The driver failed to stop at the scene and carried on, leaving the boy on the floor.

He suffered minor injuries to his head and face.

Hampshire Constabulary appealed for information about the vehicle but no one has come forward yet.

The force is keen for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.

Police constable Nick Gard, of the roads policing unit, said previously: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the vehicle involved in this collision.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the collision?’

Information can be submitted via 101, quoting the reference 44220390808.

