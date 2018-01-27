Police representative says ‘common sense prevails’ over budget

THE man who represents rank-and-file police has said ‘common sense’ has won after the commissioner was told cash must go on the frontline.

Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter said the police and crime panel had listened to the both his and the public’s concerns about the crime commissioner’s office costs.

Mr Apter, who spoke out over the budget, said: ‘I’m grateful that the police and crime panel have listened to not only my concerns but the concerns of members of the public who have demanded that any increase in council tax must be spent on frontline policing.

‘Hampshire Constabulary are in a difficult place financially so it would be wholly inappropriate for the police and crime commissioner to have used any of the council tax for his own office costs, which is why I thank the police and crime panel for doing what the public and my colleagues would expect them to do, which is to ensure common sense prevails.’