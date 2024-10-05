Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have responded to accusations of recklessness after an unmarked car left a girl hospitalised when it smashed into the car she was travelling in while chasing a stolen vehicle.

The injured girl after the incident on Norway Road

Mum Victoria Merton said she feared the worst when she got the call to say her “tiny” daughter had been hurt when travelling as a rear passenger in a Mini that was struck by the force’s covert BMW X5 on Sunday 29 September around 3pm, as reported.

The angry 36-year-old parent said the police vehicle came “whizzing out” from a side road onto Norway Road in Hilsea before colliding with the Mini, which had “thankfully” slowed down to 20mph. But the child was thrown forward and left with a bump to her head, seat belt trauma injuries to the neck, stomach and chest and ligament damage in both legs. She had been travelling in the car with a friend of Ms Merton’s and two other women who escaped with minor injuries.

The girl, who was in “shock” after the crash, was put in a foil wrap to keep her warm before she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she spent several hours with her mum before leaving on crutches and missing school on Monday.

As reported, police were chasing down a stolen car through Hilsea before the crash ended the pursuit of the stolen car, which had its wheels spiked before hitting a parked car in Beechwood Road moments later.

A police manhunt - which included a helicopter - saw officers hunting for the menaces who made off on foot. Cops were seen scouring through gardens in Hilsea. A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable, drive a motor vehicle dangerously and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

A 19-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable, drive a motor vehicle dangerously and burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable, drive a motor vehicle dangerously, possession of a controlled drug of Class B and burglary dwelling with intent to steal. They were released on conditional bail until December 29.

Norway Road police crash

Ms Merton, of Havant, previously told The News: “The police car came whizzing out on the wrong side of the road when chasing the stolen car and went straight into the Mini. The Mini had slowed down to 20mph after seeing the blue flashing lights - if it had been going faster the crash would have been a hell of a lot worse. Lots of people who saw it have told me the police were in the wrong.

“My daughter was left white and shaking and wrapped in a foil blanket to keep her warm. She was in shock and cold. I will never forget the look on her face when I saw her. We were at hospital all evening and didn’t sleep.

“She has been crying and doesn’t want to get in a car again. She ‘s been traumatised by what happened. She was on gas and air…it was horrible to see.”

She added: “The crash didn’t have to happen if they were taking care of the public as well as doing their job. They have a duty of care to other people on the road regardless of whether they are chasing a stolen car.

“Norway Road is a busy road heading towards Eastern Road - the police know there is likely to be oncoming traffic both ways. They flew out the side road with blue flashing lights doing 30-40mph.

“They need to take full responsibility for their actions. If a member of the public had driven like that they would be punished for their actions.”

Now police have responded to the accusations, with a spokesperson telling The News: “Following a minor injury collision in Hilsea shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon (29 September) involving a police vehicle and a Mini during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, officers have been engaging with all parties involved to address any concerns raised.”

The force would not say whether an offer of compensation would be made.