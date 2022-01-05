A band of youths approached the younger children in a McDonald’s car park and threatened to assault them if they didn’t hand the bike over.

The incident took place on Monday in Larchwood Avenue, at 4.30pm.

Officers are looking to identify two males and a female as part of their investigation.

The teenagers threatened the group of younger boys with violence if they didn't hand over the black e-scooter.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: ‘The two boys are described as being white and between 15 and 18-years-old, and both have brown hair.

‘One is described as being of slim build, 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing a grey tracksuit, with a large blue puffer coat, and white trainers.

‘The second is of medium build, 5ft 7ins tall, and was wearing a blue tracksuit and black trainers.

‘The girl is described as being between 14 and 18-years-old, around 5ft 6ins tall, white, of slim build, and was wearing a pink coat with fur on the hood.’

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the descriptions, or can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220003025, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

