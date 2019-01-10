Police search for Good Samaritan nurse who helped pensioner after car accident 

Have your say

A NURSE may hold the key to finding out what caused a collision between a car and a pedestrian that left a woman in her 70s with serious injuries.

The incident took place in Charles Street in Petersfield at the junction with Swan Street at around 3.30pm yesterday, and involved a blue Citroen DS5 and a woman in her 70s.

Did you see what happened?

She was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital with ‘serious’ injuries.

According to police, a nurse may have seen the incident, as she stopped to help but left before the police arrived.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call 101, quoting Operation Ochre.