Steven Watson was last seen in Portsmouth this morning.

Police are looking for Steven Watson, 73, from Gosport.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Steven Watson from Gosport? The 73-year-old was last seen at around 9.30am today (Friday 3 May) on Southwick Hill Road in Portsmouth. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”

Steven is described as:

White

Approximately 5ft tall

Wears silver glasses