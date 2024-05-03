Police search for missing Gosport man Steven Watson, 73, as Hampshire officers "extremely concerned
Steven Watson was last seen in Portsmouth this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Steven Watson from Gosport? The 73-year-old was last seen at around 9.30am today (Friday 3 May) on Southwick Hill Road in Portsmouth. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”
Steven is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft tall
- Wears silver glasses
He was last seen wearing black trousers and a grey Lonsdale jacket. It is believed that Steven will be on foot, or potentially travelling via the bus network. He has links to Gosport and Portsmouth. If anyone has seen Steven this morning or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240184904.