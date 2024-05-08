Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing David Webber? David, aged 38, was last seen in the village of North Sydmonton, near Kingslere at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, 7 May. It is possible he may have headed to the woods on Sydmonton Common, Hawk Road, with his dog, a brown and white old English bulldog.

“He is described as: white, 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with a moustache and beard, and with his hair tied back in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black cap, a neon yellow striped t-shirt, light brown cargo style trousers and bright green trainers. We’re growing increasingly concerned for David.”

