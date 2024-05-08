Police search for missing Hampshire man David Webber last seen in North Sydmonton, near Kingslere
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing David Webber? David, aged 38, was last seen in the village of North Sydmonton, near Kingslere at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, 7 May. It is possible he may have headed to the woods on Sydmonton Common, Hawk Road, with his dog, a brown and white old English bulldog.
“He is described as: white, 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with a moustache and beard, and with his hair tied back in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black cap, a neon yellow striped t-shirt, light brown cargo style trousers and bright green trainers. We’re growing increasingly concerned for David.”
If you have seen David since he went missing or think you know where he could be, please contact the police immediately on 101 quoting 44240191658. In an emergency dial 999.