Police search for woman who went missing from Hampshire hospital

POLICE are appealing for help to find a Locks Heath woman after she went missing from Southampton General Hospital.
Lorraine Samways, 41, was reported missing by staff at 12.30am today.
She is white, 5ft 5in, with straight dark-brown short hair which has a side parting.
Lorraine was last seen wearing a long grey T-shirt, grey leggings and trainers. She was believed to be carrying a dark blue shoulder bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190064275, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.