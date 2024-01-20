Police are "concerned" for the welfare of a man who has gone missing.

Jordan, 27, disappeared yesterday evening and has not been seen since. Chichester Police believe he may have travelled to Hampshire in his van.

The force reported on Facebook: "Have you seen Jordan, 27, who has been reported missing from Chichester. He was last seen at about 8pm on Friday, January 19 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"It is believed Jordan is driving a Volkswagen van, and may have travelled to the Hampshire area. Jordan also has links to Croydon." Jordan is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with dark auburn hair and a beard.