Police searching for missing Portsmouth man John Harris, 67, last seen in Fratton pub
John Gerald Harris, from Portsmouth, was last seen at 3.00pm on Saturday (16 December) at The Froddington Arms on Fratton Road, Fratton.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are very concerned John's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”
John is described as;• White• 5ft 10ins/11ins tall• Large build with slim legs• Bald with a greay/white goatee beard• Tattoos on his right hand and lower arm• John would usually be wearing jeans, a chequered shirt, with a jumper on top and a black coat• If it's cold, John will normlly be wearing a woolly hat• If in his work uniform, John would be wearing high-visibility, orange trousers and a top or jacketIf you see John, please dial 999 and quote incident number 44230517696.