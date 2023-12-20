John Gerald Harris, from Portsmouth, was last seen at 3.00pm on Saturday (16 December) at The Froddington Arms on Fratton Road, Fratton.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are very concerned John's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”

John is described as;• White• 5ft 10ins/11ins tall• Large build with slim legs• Bald with a greay/white goatee beard• Tattoos on his right hand and lower arm• John would usually be wearing jeans, a chequered shirt, with a jumper on top and a black coat• If it's cold, John will normlly be wearing a woolly hat• If in his work uniform, John would be wearing high-visibility, orange trousers and a top or jacketIf you see John, please dial 999 and quote incident number 44230517696.