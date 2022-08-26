Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tallulah has not been seen since last Thursday.

She was last spotted in the Portsmouth area, wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.

Tallulah, from Portsmouth, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Hampshire police.

Following initial enquiries, police are appealing to the public for help.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘She is described as white, 5 ft 2ins tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build.

‘Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and give reference number 44220336151.’

