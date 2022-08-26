News you can trust since 1877
Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week

POLICE are searching for a girl from Portsmouth who has been missing for over a week.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:39 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:28 am

Tallulah has not been seen since last Thursday.

She was last spotted in the Portsmouth area, wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.

Tallulah, from Portsmouth, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Hampshire police.

Following initial enquiries, police are appealing to the public for help.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘She is described as white, 5 ft 2ins tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build.

‘Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and give reference number 44220336151.’

