Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week
POLICE are searching for a girl from Portsmouth who has been missing for over a week.
Tallulah has not been seen since last Thursday.
She was last spotted in the Portsmouth area, wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.
Following initial enquiries, police are appealing to the public for help.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘She is described as white, 5 ft 2ins tall, with light brown hair and of a slim build.
‘Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and give reference number 44220336151.’