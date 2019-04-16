Police searching for robber who punched boy in the face before making off with bag

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a robbery after a teenage boy was punched in the face before the assailant grabbed his bag and sprinted off.

The incident happened at Wilmcote House, Tyseley Road, Somerstown, last Saturday at around 8pm.

The teenage victim was stood outside the entrance to a building when the attack happened.

It is believed the suspect had previously been in an argument with a young woman on the stairwell.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in with light brown hair, who was in his 20s. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit and trainers.

The young woman on the stairwell was described as white, 5ft 6in with light brown hair in a ponytail. She was wearing pink and grey pyjamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190128243.