Hampshire police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of Leonard Baker, 82, who disappeared yesterday.

The New Forest resident was reported missing from the Colbourne Close area of Bransgore, in the New Forest area.

Leonard Baker, 82, went missing last night. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers are unsure when Mr Baker vanished, and believe he could have gone missing at anytime from 10pm.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Leonard is vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.

‘He is described as white, five ft 10ins tall, and has brownish hair going grey.

‘It’s believed he could be wearing pale blue shorts and a T-shirt, with black lace up shoes and a watch.

‘If you see him, please call 999 and quote incident 0316 of today’s date, June 28.