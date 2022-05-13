Police seek help in finding missing Hampshire woman

Susan Reeves, 63 was last seen at around 5.30am this morning, Friday, 13th May, in Grayshott Close, Winchester.
The police, and Susan’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Susan and are now turning to the public for assistance.
Read More
She is described as being:
-White
-About 5ft 5ins
-Slight build
-Short light grey hair
Susan also regularly wears smart tracksuit bottoms, woolly jumpers and sketcher shoes and may be in this outfit.
She may be in or near her vehicle, which is a Red Seat Leon bearing the registration of HG21 OOX.
Her whereabouts are unknown but she has links to Chandler’s Ford.
If you have seen Susan or have any information about her or the vehicles whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference 44220189075.