Police seek residents crime concerns for Portchester survey

DISCOVERING what sort of crime concerns residents the most is the key target of a new police-led survey.

Officers from Hampshire police are urging residents of Portchester to give their views on what areas of crime worry them the most.

Officers say the results of the scheme will help them to determine their key policing priorities for Portchester for the foreseeable future.

The survey has already seen a number of responses from those in the area.

PCSO Ian White said residents’ comments will be taken on board, adding: ‘We have listened to feedback and incorporated your comments into the new survey which we have designed to help set our policing priorities and focus for the coming months.’

On top of crime concerns, the survey also looks at other areas too, including anti-social behaviour, dog fouling and littering.

The form takes a few minutes to fill in and is open for those in the Portchester area. To fill it in, see surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Portchesterpolice.