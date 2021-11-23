The woman, in her 40s, sustained a serious injury to her knee and was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment as a result of the incident on October 24.

She has since been discharged.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a building site on Martin Road.

‘It was reported to us that shortly after midnight in the early hours of Sunday, October 24, a 40-year-old woman had been assaulted on the site, which is opposite St Alban’s Church.

‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate who was responsible and are now turning to the public for help.

‘We would like to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time.

‘He is described as: white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, around six foot tall, of stocky build and wearing dark clothing and a black beanie hat.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or anyone who was driving along Martin Road at the time of the incident and may have captured anything on dash cam footage.’

If anyone has any information they can contact 101 quoting 44210426686 or go online and submit information via orlo.uk/M2hrS.

