The bizarre incident took place earlier this month – although has just come to light today following an appeal for help by Hampshire Constabulary.

The wounded 20-year-old was found with ‘significant injuries to his head’ in Greetham Street, Southsea at 6.15am on Wednesday, August 4.

Officers said the injured man had ‘no memory of what happened’ to him.

Police presence at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

He was last seen by a friend at 1.35am on August 4. Prior to that, he had been enjoying a night out in the Guildhall Walk area of Portsmouth, on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘He was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital and was discovered to have a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. He was also missing a Samsung Galaxy S21 mobile phone and a Samsung Galaxy watch.’

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and with short, brunette hair with a longer fringe parted at the front.

He was also wearing dark skinny jeans, white trainers and a purple Levi’s t-shirt

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV in the area and are now turning to the public for help.

Detective Constable Paul Osborne said: ;It’s not clear how the man involved came to be injured, or whether he was assaulted. We are keeping an open mind at this stage as some of his property was also missing.

‘We want to hear from anyone who was in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday 4 August who may have seen this man or what happened to him. Did you see him with any other people?

‘Thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.’

Anyone with information should call police on101 quoting 44210308916 or go online and submit information at: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

