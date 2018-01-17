Police set to charge £1 a month extra in tax

HAMPSHIRE’S police and crime commissioner Michael Lane, is submitting a proposal for a £12 a year increase in the amount a Band D household pays for policing.

It will be considered by the Police and Crime Panel on Friday next week.

The proposal follows the government giving Police and Crime Commissioners additional flexibility, and comes after Mr Lane held a consultation asking residents what they would pay.

Mr Lane said: ‘The outcomes of this consultation showed that our communities are very supportive of our police force and as such are willing to contribute a greater amount.

‘With 61% of council tax payers in the Hampshire Constabulary policing area residing in properties that are Band A-C the majority of people will see an increase of less than this.

‘I should be clear that even with this increase the Constabulary will still need to make savings in the next financial year, and in the years to come. With demand on the police continuing to increase and change it is clear that there will be a continuing need for innovation and development if we are to defeat those who wish us harm. This is a continuing journey to transform our police service into the future. The Chief Constable and I will continue to seek efficiencies by taking advantage of new technology, further collaboration with our partners and updating skills and approaches to deliver a policing service that is modern and operationally effective.’

Council tax accounts for a third of Hampshire Constabulary’s funding, with the other two-thirds from a national government grant.