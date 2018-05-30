Police set to hold community meeting

POLICE in Portsmouth will be meeting with the public next week to discuss priorities for officers on the beat.

Police officers will meet with the public on Thursday, June 7 from 7-8pm at Eastney Community Centre in Bransbury Road, Portsmouth.

The event will give police the chance to discuss beat priorities and provide an opportunity for people to voice any concerns that they have about what is going on in the area.

Information will also be available on crime prevention advice and Hampshire Alert.