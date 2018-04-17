Police spent £3,500 decorating force cars for liaison officers

Have your say

AROUND £3,500 has been spent on decorating two police cars.

Hampshire police spent the cash on decorating a Ford Focus in 2015 and a Ford Kuga in 2017, the force said.

Both cars were used as lesbian and gay liaison officer (Laglo) vehicles by the around 100-strong Laglo team.

A response to a freedom of information request said £1,500 was spent on the Focus after it had done more than 100,000 miles as a response car.

It was fitted with Laglo graphics and vinyl wrap.

The Kuga was given a white wrap, with a Hampshire artist adding landmarks.

It was taken to events, including Pride, where people could then colour in the wrap.

The total cost of the Kuga’s decoration was £2,000.

A police statement said: ‘It is a visible demonstration that Hampshire Constabulary is an inclusive organisation which celebrates the diversity in our workforce and our communities.’

The statement added: ‘Hate crimes across all protected characteristics are massively under-reported and the work that the Laglo team does aims to support victims and witnesses of crime throughout the criminal justice process and offer advice and support to our communities and partners across the public sector.’

Police said the Ford Focus dated back to 2012 and has been disposed of, in line with its policy on handling for its 900 vehicles.

The Kuga is the standard 4x4 vehicle used by the force.