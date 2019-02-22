Police stabbing: Attempted murder investigation continues after Portsmouth attack

Detectives are continuing to quiz a suspect arrested after a police officer on patrol was stabbed in the back.
Shocked people living near Stamshaw Park have told of the aftermath of the attack on the male officer.
The attack happened yesterday in the park near Newcomen Road at 12.15pm with a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is still in custody.
Witnesses spotted a man fleeing and being chased by officers, as he scrambled over garden fences in a bid to escape.
Air ambulance medics attended the incident and the police officer, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was with a colleague at the time of the incident. It’s understood he was in plainclothes.
