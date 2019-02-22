Police stabbing: Attempted murder investigation continues after Portsmouth attack

Detectives are continuing to quiz a suspect arrested after a police officer on patrol was stabbed in the back.

Shocked people living near Stamshaw Park have told of the aftermath of the attack on the male officer.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm.''Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1656)

The attack happened yesterday in the park near Newcomen Road at 12.15pm with a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is still in custody.

Witnesses spotted a man fleeing and being chased by officers, as he scrambled over garden fences in a bid to escape.

Air ambulance medics attended the incident and the police officer, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was with a colleague at the time of the incident. It’s understood he was in plainclothes.

