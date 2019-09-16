Police stand guard next to Southsea shopping street after woman's body found

Residents in Southsea have been left shocked after a woman’s body was found near to a major shopping street this morning.

Police said the body was found next to Palmerston Road at about 10.50am this morning.

Picture: Sarah Standing

A 53-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Following the discovery forensics officers have installed a white tent on the roof of a building that backs on to Tonbridge Street.

READ MORE: Murder arrest after woman’s body found in Southsea

Retired shop worker Holly Heasman, 49, lives in Portland Terrace. She was shocked arriving home at around 2.20pm to find the street taped off.

Picture: Sarah Standing

She said: ‘I’m shocked, it’s terrible.

‘She might have family, what about her family?’

She said she was concerned about living in the area.

‘They could murder me, they could murder anyone,’ she said.

SEE ALSO: Police searching Portsmouth Harbour for missing woman Laura Smith

Resident Jonathan Chubb, 59, said: ‘I saw a fire engine this morning and then saw the road cordoned off.

‘I can’t believe there’s been a murder. In all the 20 years I’ve lived here I’ve never known there to be a murder.

‘It’s terrible. It shouldn’t happen.’

Two university students living in Palmerston Mansions have said the woman’s death was ‘heartbreaking’.

A 19-year-old, who is in his first year at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s a bit shocking, espcdajlly us just moving to uni - it’s terrible.

‘Honestly it’s heartbreaking, it’s quite scary.’

His second-year student 18-year-old friend, who also asked not to be named and had returned home this morning, added: ‘I’m shocked, I’m glad they found someone quickly.

‘I didn’t notice for the first half an hour - I didn’t see anything and then a policewoman knocked on my door to see if we saw anything.’

Plain clothes detectives are standing on the ground below the roof, where the body was found.

Detectives have also been outside the entrance to Palmerston Mansions in Palmerston Road.

Investigators are talking to people living in the area.

Tonbridge Street has been shut off at its junction with Kent Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190330369.