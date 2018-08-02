Police step up patrols after vandals wreak Holly Hill play park near Fareham

POLICE have vowed to step up patrols around a play area that has been ravaged by vandals.

Hampshire Constabulary is bolstering the number of officers patrolling the Holly Hill play area, in Sarisbury Green, a spokesman said.

It comes after the play park was vandalised twice in almost as many weeks, in attacks that are set to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds to fix.

Red tape has sealed off the climbing frame in the junior park and the slide in the toddler play area of the facility, near the Holly Hill Leisure Centre.

The mindless spree of destruction has already prompted a plea from Fareham Borough Council’s leader, Sean Woodward for anyone with any knowledge about the attack to get in touch with police by calling 101.