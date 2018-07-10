Police stop car for running red light in Portsmouth - and find £2,500 worth of stolen goods

Three people have been arrested after police stopped a car for running a red light and found thousands of items allegedly stolen from shops across the area.

Hampshire police said a Saab was stopped in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, at 6pm yesterday.

But when officers looked in the boot, they found £2,500 worth of items allegedly stolen from shops across the south coast.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: 'A 33-year-old man from Fratton, a 35-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 31-year-old woman from Portchester have been arrested and remain in custody at this time.'