Police seized a mini-motorbike from a group of children riding dangerously at Great Salterns playing fields in Eastern Road today.

More than five children were stopped by police at 11.49am.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 11.49am with reports of young children riding motorcycles dangerously in Great Salterns playing fields.

‘Police attended and spoke with some children in the area.

‘A mini motorbike was seized by police.’