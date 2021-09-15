Officers issued the order in and around Sedgley Close last night in response to concerns from residents.

Lasting until 4.59pm today (September 15), the order covers an area that includes Sedgley Close and the Somers Town adventure play area, including the basketball courts, children’s play area, green spaces and surrounding footpaths.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘We are using the dispersal tool as a means to deal with the rise in ASB, whilst supporting the local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.’

Last night (September 14) in the Sedgley Close area. Picture: Portsmouth police

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area for a 48 hour period with no return, and refusal to comply with the order is a criminal offence.

In a police news report, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are aware that these incidents are caused by a very small minority of our young population and know that some of the instigators do not live in the area.’

Those under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Inspector Louise Tester said: ‘We know how much anti-social behaviour can negatively impact people’s lives and this is simply not acceptable for the residents of Sedgley Close and its surroundings.

‘While we have ensured that we have extended our patrols in the area, we also feel that making use of these powers to disperse groups of people will help us further to tackle this issue.

‘We are working hard to resolve these issues for local residents and would ask that they come and speak to patrolling officers with concerns or call us on 101.’

