Police to hold firearm surrender in Portsmouth and Waterlooville over next two weeks

A FIREARM surrender will be held across the county over the next two weeks, police have announced.

The scheme will give the public an opportunity to dispose of guns and ammunition safely that they don't want or don't hold legally.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to get as many firearms off the streets and reduce the chances of them falling into the hands of criminals and prevent loss of lives.

‘In previous surrender campaigns there have been various weapons handed in including antique guns, air weapons, rifles, shotguns.’

Residents will be able to hand in firearms anonymously at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre, on Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, everyday from tomorrow until Sunday, August 4. The station is open 8am until 8pm.

The scheme will also be taking place at Waterlooville Police Station on Swiss Road from Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27, and then again between August 1 and August 3.

The police station will be open between 9am and 5pm on these days – it is closed between 1pm and 2pm.

If someone is unable to travel to a police station they should contact police via 101 and arrange for the firearm to be collected.

Members of the public who wish to surrender any military items (such as grenades, guns or other ballistic items), even if considered inert, are asked to call police on 101 in the first instance so officers can attend and asses the items in situ.