Police to toughen up on anti-social behaviour

POLICE officers will be working with businesses in a town centre, in the ongoing fight against anti-social behaviour.

Hampshire Constabulary is teaming up with companies in Waterlooville, following a number of anti-social behaviour incidents.

In the past month incidents have been reported at McDonalds, Sainsbury and other areas of the town centre.

Section 35 dispersal orders have been put in place to tackle the problem and officers have spoken to parents of the young people involved.

Banning orders have also been issued to young people causing anti-social behaviour to stop them from going to certain places, such as McDonalds and Costa Coffee.

Police officers have also increased their patrols to deter similar incidents.

PCSO Chris Penfold said: ‘We’re working closely with businesses in the local community to reduce the incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area, to ensure Waterlooville remains a safe and friendly place for people.’

Insp Dave Humphries said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team has responded proportionately to anti-social behaviour in Waterlooville, which has resulted in a number of young people receiving banning orders and being subjected to dispersals.

‘We are keen to ensure those engaged in anti-social behaviour are dealt with appropriately, to ensure this problem isn’t displaced elsewhere.’

Incidents can be reported to the police by calling 101.