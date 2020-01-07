Police track down man wanted for hurling racist abuse at passer-by in Havant with public appeal

POLICE have tracked down a man who was wanted after hurling racist abuse at a stranger near Havant Railway Station.

The incident took place near Leigh Road, Havant, at 8am on Thursday, December 12.

Leigh Road, in Havant, where a man in his 50s hurled racist abuse at a passer-by. Picture: Google Street View

There was no altercation before the victim was racially abused by the white man, who was aged between 50 and 65, and used a walking stick.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man racially abused the victim before walking away.’

The force issued two images of the man which were published as part of a public appeal, via The News, to track him down.

A police spokesman said: ‘Thank you to all who shared the below appeal.

‘We have now identified the man we wish to speak with and he has voluntarily made contact with us.

‘Our enquiries are ongoing.’

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190446061.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.