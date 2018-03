Have your say

POLICE officers in the city have turned against a shamed Facebook page.

Portsmouth Police has distanced itself from Spotted Portsmouth, after page admin Paul Nelson appeared in court for stalking a woman for six months.

The court heard that Nelson hacked the woman’s email and social media accounts, loitered near her home and put up Spotted Portsmouth stickers near her home.

In a tweet, Portsmouth police confirmed that it had unfollowed Spotted Portsmouth.