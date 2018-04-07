Police unit tackling ‘most dangerous’ offenders set to be disbanded this month

Have your say

SPECIALIST police who deal with the ‘most violent’ offenders will see their unit disbanded this month.

Hampshire’s force support unit is set to be axed due to cash cuts. Local officers will take the work on, chief constable Olivia Pinkney previously told The News.

John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman said: ‘Later this month our force support unit will be disbanded because of cuts.

‘These officers deal with the most violent individuals.

He added: ‘I have put the chief on notice (regarding) consequences.’