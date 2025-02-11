Police have given an update over an attempted murder suspect following a broad daylight stabbing in a busy Portsmouth street that left a man with “potential life threatening” injuries.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

As reported last week, Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place.

He was arrested and charged after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured at 12.32pm on Wednesday (5 February) on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent. Police later revealed the man was in a “serious but stable” condition.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder. The force has now said the suspect has been conditionally bailed until May 5 whilst enquiries continue.

The incident prompted a massive police response at the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.

Baldacchino’s case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court where it was listed for trial on March 10. No pleas were entered. He was remanded in custody.

A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman all from Portsmouth who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries have now been released with no further action.